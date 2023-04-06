DJ Spheroid To Launch AI Avatars In Augmented Reality

Spheroid Universe, a futuristic Metaverse that augments the real world in every part of the Earth, has announced the upcoming launch of artificial intelligence (AI) Avatars that will inhabit the world around us via augmented reality (AR). This ground-breaking development will deliver breakthrough opportunities across numerous business platforms - from e-commerce and retail to advertising, sales, general customer, and consumer interactions and mor

As a frontrunner in the field of Web 3.0 technology and particularly in the Metaverse, Spheroid develops tools for business that explore the potential of AR tech. The company aims to help businesses become leaders as early adopters of cutting-edge technological advances - such as the new AI Avatars that will be available shortly.

"The accessibility and practically unlimited potential of AI Avatars that exist within an AR world will encourage faster uptake of the latest AI and Web 3.0 technologies amongst businesses," explained Andrey Almiashev, CEO, Spheroid Universe. "There is an immense opportunity for our new AI Avatars to be deployed in customer-facing scenarios, such as in sales offices or retail environments. They will create a unique and lasting customer experience, helping brands to reposition themselves as early adopters and forward-thinking with an eye on how technology is reshaping our future. We have developed our AI Avatar product to the highest specifications, even integrating the increasingly popular ChatGPT platform to enhance communication and interactions with humans. This is an exciting time for AI and AR, as we see the boundaries between reality and technology blur even further."

By integrating AI chatbot ChatGPT into its Avatars, Spheroid is ensuring the smoothest possible interactions with people at all times. The Avatars also incorporate voice recognition and voice synthesis technologies, which will make communication quick, habitual, and convenient for users.

Spheroid's AI Avatars are not only intelligent, but able to be designed to take on any visual appearance without the limitations of the physical world. They can be created as unique characters that truly represent their brands, from both a visual and interactive perspective - including how they communicate with customers. This leads to a product that is incredibly flexible, with almost unlimited usage across commercial, entertainment, and educational applications, amongst others.

According to Andrey Almiashev: "The combination of AI and AR technologies will redefine the way that businesses communicate with their customers over the course of the next five years. We're living in a very interesting time, during which we will be able to see for ourselves the impact that AI and AR will have on human civilisation - and we are more than happy to help businesses explore the expansive potential that will come from this."

Spheroid is also planning to integrate their AI Avatars into Apple's Smart Glasses for an even more immersive experience, which is expected to be released by Apple later this year.

About Spheroid

Spheroid Universe (Spheroid), an Extended Reality Metaverse company, has announced that it has secured an investment commitment from ABO Digital for its utility token SPH. Spheroid is a platform for developing Extended Reality projects. The technological basis of the platform is the Spheroid XR Cloud and the Spheroid Script programming language designed for AR/XR creation.

SPH is the native token of the Spheroid ecosystem that fuels the activities of the platform. It can be exchanged for Spaces (virtual lands of the Spheroid Universe), used for advertising in AR/XR, placing content, and for various platform services. Among the products powered by SPH there is Spheroid Earth - an open global project for creating Earth 3D Digital Twin. Contact

