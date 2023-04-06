Burlingame, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2023) - Rainbow Chefs Academy, a groundbreaking EdTech Academy, is proud to announce its mission to combat childhood obesity and Type 2 diabetes through its innovative and comprehensive curriculum aligned education platform. The Academy's primary goal is to teach children healthy eating habits, manners, and etiquette, improving society's wellness and offsetting diabetes and obesity in children and communities worldwide.

Founded by Svetlana Elgart, Rainbow Chefs Academy grew from the "eat the rainbow" principle that originated from her Ukrainian upbringing. Since its inception in 2011 as "Les Petit Chefs," the Academy has expanded its range of programs, emphasizing health and wellness for children and communities around the globe.

The Rainbow Chefs Academy's curriculum is Common Core aligned, allowing integration into Science, Math, History, or English courses. The program's flexibility enables it to be offered during school hours, as an add-on, elective, or after-school activity. All modules and classes adhere to CASEL, Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), and STEAM/STEM initiatives. Assessments follow each class, and analytics are provided to schools and educators.

Rainbow Chefs Academy has developed health and wellness education for more than 40,000 students through partnerships with more than ten school districts. This program combines key academic competencies with a focus on life skills in order to reinforce the implementation of both scholastic training and life skills at the same time.

Students will engage in an interactive learning environment with hands-on activities, as the Academy provides all necessary equipment. The curriculum highlights cultural awareness, social studies, literary, math, science, nutrition and wellness education. The proprietary RCA Backpack includes "No Kitchen Recipes," easily accessible ingredients, and a complete RCA Toolkit with instructions.

The core curriculum of the program consists of an introduction to the program and a series of lessons focusing on various countries and their cuisine. Topics include creating edible art, exploring regional American cooking, and using fresh produce from the garden. In this course, students will be participating in a series of lessons that cover nutrition and food information, culinary arts vocabulary, kitchen safety and housekeeping, manners and etiquette, and life lessons.

By educating children and communities around the world about diabetes and obesity, the Rainbow Chefs Academy hopes to make a positive impact on society's well-being. Approximately 34 million Americans have diabetes, while over 88 million have prediabetes according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Lifestyle changes such as healthy eating habits and regular physical activity can reduce or even prevent the development of type 2 diabetes in many cases.

Rainbow Chefs Academy's commitment to health and wellness is evident in the success stories of its programs. There have been significant improvements reported among the children who participated in the academy's programs in terms of their confidence in their ability to make healthy choices. Educators and parents have reported significant improvements in their children's well-being and general quality of life as a result of the academy's programs. Using curriculum aligned educational modules as well as hands-on components, Rainbow Chefs Academy's innovative approach teaches children about the importance of healthy eating, life lessons, nutrition and social skills which will help them develop a lifelong commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

Rainbow Chefs' goals for the future are to positively impact health and wellness in communities across the globe. Among businesses in the health and wellness education industry, it stands out for its commitment to diversity, cultural awareness, and sustainability. As the academy continues to grow and expand its programs, it is sure to make an even greater impact on the fight against obesity and type 2 diabetes.

