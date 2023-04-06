UFC Champion Zhang Weili Works with Hyperarch Fascia Training for Title Defense

LONG ISLAND, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Hyperarch Fascia Training Inc. , which focuses on improving athletic performance and reducing recovery time through its Fascia-Focused Approach, has announced it is helping UFC Women's Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili to prepare for her upcoming title defense. The company's founder, Chong Xie, has been working with Weili, with the goal of improving her reaction speed, strength, stamina, and overall well-being.

The Fascia-Focused Approach targets the fascia , connective tissue that extends throughout the body and surrounds the nerves, muscles, bones, and joints. It facilitates muscle contraction, and the level of fascia connections is unique to each individual. Hyperarch Fascia Training has been working with Weili for more than two years to customize her training. Zhang Weili captured the UFC Championship title with a 42-second TKO of Jessica Andrade in Shenzhen back in 2019. The 2x UFC Champion and winner of the 2022 MMA Female Fighter Award said, "Thanks to Coach Chong, I have gained more stamina by becoming more fascia-driven."

"We are very happy to help Weili get ready, as she is tremendously talented and an exciting athlete to watch in the octagon," says Coach Chong. "It doesn't matter who we fight next - we will be ready. We are very glad to be part of her amazing journey and to show the world what we can do together."

