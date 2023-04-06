3BL Media Expands Distribution Network With Enhanced Associated Press Relationship and Additional Partners

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / 3BL Media, the world's leading communications partner for purpose-driven organizations, has announced expansions to its distribution network through an existing relationship with the Associated Press (AP) and 3BL's Affiliate Partner Program.

As one of the largest and most respected news organizations in the world, AP has been a valuable longstanding distribution partner, through AP Third Party Distribution Networks (APT). For many years, 3BL client content has been available to AP journalists and editors, and to AP subscribers, via the AP Exchange and Datafeatures platforms.

As of this month, 3BL client content is also visible on the public-facing platform APNews.com and the APNews app. This update not only vastly increases the potential audience numbers but also offers 3BL client stories about sustainability and social impact initiatives to a more diverse readership, including news consumers, businesses and policymakers. Similar web data shows apnews.com receives more than 66 million monthly visits.

"The 3BL news feed includes daily updates from hundreds of companies, NGOs and nonprofits committed to performance and transparency on a wide range of environmental and social impact topics," said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. "We are committed to driving engagement with our clients' stories, and every enhancement to the 3BL network helps us connect with audiences who matter."

Beyond the expanded reach of 3BL client content via the AP, distribution in the United Kingdom, Europe and Canada has been enhanced through a syndication agreement with M2 Communications' network, M2 Presswire, which serves research databases and subscribers across multiple vertical industry segments.

3BL's Affiliate Partner Program has also grown organically to include the following sites reaching audiences keen to engage with companies on a wide range of sustainability-related topics:

UN Global Compact Network USA , the local network chapter of the United Nations Global Compact, supporting U.S. businesses and subsidiaries of multinational corporations in implementing the UN Global Compact Ten Principles and meeting the ambition of the Sustainable Development Goals.

, the local network chapter of the United Nations Global Compact, supporting U.S. businesses and subsidiaries of multinational corporations in implementing the UN Global Compact Ten Principles and meeting the ambition of the Sustainable Development Goals. Responsible Business Initiative for Justice , an international non-profit organization working with companies to champion fairness, equality, and effectiveness across systems of punishment and incarceration.

, an international non-profit organization working with companies to champion fairness, equality, and effectiveness across systems of punishment and incarceration. UN Global Compact Network UK , an independent not-for-profit organization with aims to promote charitable sustainable development, relieve poverty, preserve and protect the environment, and promote ethical standards and conduct within businesses and the private sector in the UK.

, an independent not-for-profit organization with aims to promote charitable sustainable development, relieve poverty, preserve and protect the environment, and promote ethical standards and conduct within businesses and the private sector in the UK. INTEGRATE (aka ESG Finance), ESG Finance Research Initiative is a research initiative that focuses on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues in finance. The Institute aims to promote research on ESG issues in finance and to provide insights for policymakers, investors, and companies. They also organize workshops and conferences on ESG issues in finance to promote collaboration and discussion among academics, policymakers, and practitioners.

(aka ESG Finance), ESG Finance Research Initiative is a research initiative that focuses on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues in finance. The Institute aims to promote research on ESG issues in finance and to provide insights for policymakers, investors, and companies. They also organize workshops and conferences on ESG issues in finance to promote collaboration and discussion among academics, policymakers, and practitioners. MENAFN (Middle East North Africa Financial Network), a news agency that covers the latest developments in business, finance, economics, and politics in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

"As 2023 continues, the distribution team at 3BL looks forward to continuing this upward trajectory in quality distribution partners," said Emily Gosling, distribution director at 3BL. "Organizations seeking a dynamic news feed of content on sustainability topics are encouraged to get in touch so we can explore adding them to the 3BL affiliate program."

