Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Evais (EVA) on April 6, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the EVA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





EVA Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/161692_d88fb8ae943d3a1c_001full.jpg

Empowering secure transactions, Evais (EVA) aims to bring the future of payments closer with its blockchain wallet and commerce platform. Its native token EVA has been listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on April 6, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing EVAIS

EVAIS Platform aims to establish a comprehensive digital ecosystem based on blockchain technology. The platform provides users with various services, including EVAIS Wallet, EVAIS Payment, EVAIS Commerce, EVAIS Staking, and EVAIS DEX. It supports most chains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Klaytn, and Solana, allowing users to have a seamless multi-chain experience and supporting a smooth and secure connection to all DApps.

Additionally, EVAIS includes NFT and GameFi asset management functions that allow users to store, collect, and manage ERC721 encrypted NFT and GameFi assets. EVAIS Platform also utilizes the latest blockchain and encryption technologies to protect users' personal information and digital assets. These security features provide users with a secure environment to use the platform with confidence.

Dedicated to crafting a seamless experience, EVAIS provides various services and products including Web3 wallet, blockchain-powered commerce platform and payment solution. The Web3 wallet enables users to securely store and manage their digital assets. Users will be able to elevate their financial journey and redefine their financial landscape with its fast, reliable and secure services, which include instant funds transfer, seamless payment processing, and streamlined investment management.

In addition to the wallet, users can discover the future of commerce through EVAIS Commerce platform. It's an innovative e-commerce platform that provides an environment for introducing and trading specialty and unique products from around the world. EVAIS works with various players to build an efficient and transparent trading ecosystem and provide services that are closely tied to users' daily lives. Through these efforts, EVAIS Commerce will pursue continuous growth and development and provide the best trading experience to users worldwide.

Last but not least, EVAIS's cutting-edge blockchain payment system enables users to enjoy seamless transaction and unmatched security, featuring ultra-simple payment with blockchain powered lightning-fast secure payment processing, and P2P payment. It's the ultimate easy, fast, and secure payment solution for everyone.

As a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions for wallet, payment, and commerce, EVAIS specializes in secure and efficient technologies that simplify transactions and empower individuals and businesses worldwide. EVAIS Platform will collaborate with various partners to continuously create new value and expand services.

About EVA Token

The Evais (EVA) token is a core digital asset used in the EVAIS Wallet and EVAIS platform, enabling access to a range of functions and services. It's a valuable digital asset that provides users with various benefits through investment, staking, and referral programs. As users participate and invest in the EVAIS Platform, the value of the token rises, and its usability within the platform also increases, contributing to the growth and development of the platform.

Based on ERC-20, EVA has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e., 5,000,000,000) tokens. It has been listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on April 6, 2023, investors who are interested in EVAIS can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about EVA Token:

Official Website: https://www.evais.io

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161692