Arrival Group: Arrival Advances U.S. Commercialization Plans Through Business Combination with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Arrival (Nasdaq: ARVL) has entered into a business combination agreement with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE: KCGI.U).



Upon closing, the combined company's ordinary shares are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARVL."

Arrival is developing an innovative Class 4 ("XL") Van that the Company believes offers a high-quality user experience and lower cost of ownership for commercial operators.

Arrival's purpose-built XL Van targets the underserved last-mile delivery market in the U.S.

Kensington has $283 million of cash held in trust (pre-redemptions) to contribute to the combined business.



LUXEMBOURG and WESTBURY, N.Y., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (Nasdaq: ARVL) ("Arrival" or the "Company"), inventor of a unique new method of design and production of electric vehicles ("EVs"), and Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V ("Kensington") (NYSE: KCGI.U), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced their entry into a definitive agreement for a business combination. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will continue to be named "Arrival," and its ordinary shares are expected to remain listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARVL."

Founded in 2015, Arrival aims to revolutionize the Class 4 EV segment. Its XL Van is purpose-built to target the high-margin, last-mile delivery market, which Arrival believes is currently underserved by large-scale OEMs. Arrival's vans are designed and manufactured through a flexible in-house method that it expects to result in streamlined integration, significantly reduced time from concept to market, lowered capital expenditures, and a superior user experience.

Arrival performs design and manufacturing in-house, eliminating the limitations of the traditional use of standardized truck chassis and second-stage manufacturers. The Company uses proprietary hardware components, robotics technologies, and sustainable composite materials to efficiently produce vehicles that will be customized for the cities and regions that they serve.

In the first half of 2023, Arrival continued to build certified ("L") Vans at its Bicester, United Kingdom factory, enabling the Company to further develop its automated factory processes and integrate its autonomous mobile robots. The L Vans are expected to accumulate 250,000 kilometers of public road mileage by the end of 2023 as they are used to validate Arrival's engineering designs and components.

In recent months, the Company has sharpened its focus on its U.S. product strategy and plans to invest the expected proceeds from the transaction in the production of its XL Van at its Charlotte, North Carolina factory. Start of production in Charlotte is targeted for late 2024.

Igor Torgov, CEO of Arrival, commented, "This transaction offers a potentially significant capital infusion and additional support in bringing our XL Van to market. Justin and the Kensington team offer decades of automotive and industrial experience as well as access to valuable customers and suppliers, expertise in building and running vehicle manufacturing facilities, and public company leadership in managing and deploying capital. We are looking forward to partnering with Kensington to meet our production goals as we aim to commercialize our XL Van by the end of 2024."

Justin Mirro, Chairman and CEO of Kensington, added, "We believe Arrival is at the forefront of the single greatest mega-trend in transportation: electric mobility. While there are many companies making electric vehicles today, Arrival has built a next-generation Class 4 van, taking advantage of 200 patents and over $1B in invested capital, that meets the needs of today's drivers, fleet operators and delivery customers. Through our success with leading EV suppliers, we are confident that making the future cleaner is also good business. By combining Arrival's vehicle and manufacturing technologies with our commercialization and public market experience, we can help them bring the XL Van to the U.S. market."

Transaction Overview

Based on 2022 financial data and an assumed post-transaction share price of $0.13 per ordinary share, the business combination values the combined business at an implied pro forma enterprise value of $524 million. This assumes no redemptions by Kensington shareholders in connection with closing and the payment of estimated transaction expenses. It also excludes warrants, ordinary shares subject to share awards and options, and Arrival's ongoing financing activities since December 31, 2022.

The boards of directors of both Kensington and Arrival have approved the proposed transaction, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023, subject to, among other things, approval by Kensington's and Arrival's shareholders and the satisfaction or waiver of other conditions stated in the definitive documentation.

Kensington has $283 million of cash held in trust, before redemptions. Combined with Arrival's cash on balance sheet as of December 31, 2022, the Company would have approximately $468 million of pro forma cash to fund its commercialization plans, including the build-out of its manufacturing facility in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kensington shareholders will receive, for every one Kensington ordinary share, an amount of newly issued shares equal to $17.00 divided by Arrival shares' 10-day volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") for the 10 days preceding the fourth day prior to Kensington's shareholder meeting.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Kensington and a Report on Form 6-K to be filed by Arrival with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP is serving as legal advisor to Kensington. Teneo Securities LLC is serving as financial advisor, and Linklaters LLP is serving as legal advisor to Arrival.

Investor Conference Call Information

Arrival and Kensington will host a joint webinar at 5:00 PM Eastern Time today, April 6, 2023, to discuss the proposed transaction. The live webinar and replay will be accessible on Arrival's investor relations website at investors.arrival.com. The replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

A transcript of this conference call will also be posted to Arrival's Investor Relations page and will be filed with the SEC.

About Arrival

Arrival's mission is to master a radically more efficient New Method to design, produce, sell and service purpose-built electric vehicles, to support a world where cities are free from fossil fuel vehicles. Arrival's in-house technologies enable a unique approach to producing vehicles using rapidly-scalable, local Microfactories. Arrival (Nasdaq: ARVL) is a joint stock company governed by Luxembourg law.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE: KCGI.U) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with a business in the industrial sector. Kensington's management team of Justin Mirro, Dan Huber, John Arney, Peter Goode, and Julian Ameler is supported by a board of independent directors including William Kassling, Anders Pettersson, Mitchell Quain, Mark Robertshaw, and Nickolas Vande Steeg.

For additional information, please visit autospac.com.

