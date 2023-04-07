The 9.9 MW DeLasol PV project is located in the municipality of Lapovo, central Serbia.Serbia's Ministry of Mining and Energy has announced that the country's largest PV facility has started commercial operations in the municipality of Lapovo, Šumadija district, central Serbia. "The DeLasol solar power plant is the largest PV facility in Serbia and an example of how by using solar energy we can simultaneously improve the security of electricity supply and environmental protection," said Energy Minister Dubravka Ðedovic. The facility has a capacity of 9.9 MW and occupies an area of 12.5 hectares. ...

