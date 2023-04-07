Taiwanese researchers have developed a system featuring a 2?×?2 Fresnel lens array and a solar panel made of III-V materials and polycrystalline solar cells, with low light leakage.A research team in Taiwan claims to have discovered the cause of inherent light leakage in high-concentration photovoltaic (HCPV) systems that use a Fresnel lens as a focusing lens. The scientists said that HCPV systems combined with the Fresnel lens are able to absorb sunlight even under cloudy weather conditions and that, however, these devices suffer from light leakages. "Fresnel lenses are designed to significantly ...

