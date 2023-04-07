Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed LUMEN CRYPTO (LUM) on April 6, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LUM/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Connecting blockchain ecosystem centered on North America, Zodiac Lumen is here to build a decentralized future and experience through various services and products including local goods, the Lumen card, investment, immigration services, and more. Its native token, LUMEN CRYPTO (LUM), has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on April 6, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Zodiac Lumen

Zodiac Lumen Holdings is a company dedicated to providing a reliable supply of Lumens for lottery purchases. Its Lumen Protocol is an ecosystem created by harmonizing lottery NFTs and LUMEN tokens. The Lumen Protocol is built on a foundation that is the subject of lottery purchasing agents, a decentralized platform.

Zodiac Lumen's collaboration with a global payment processing corporation in Singapore allows users to use Lumen cards world-wide. Users may also use their Lumen card to purchase products offered by popular online retailers in the Americas, making their online shopping experience even more seamless and convenient.

Its platform also offers block deal real estate investment opportunities in Canada through the issuance of STO securities and NFTs.

As a North American-based company, Zodiac Lumen's goal is to maximize the usability of its cryptocurrency and make it accessible to users in the region and beyond. By focusing on North America, it aims to make the use of Lumens as effortless and user-friendly as possible.

About LUM Token

Lumen Crypto (LUM) is the main token of the Zodiac Lumen project, which is used for easy access to Zodiac Lumen's services, and considered as a utility token with many applications inside and outside of Lumen Protocol.

Based on Polygon network, LUM has a total supply of 1.5 billion (i.e., 1,500,000,000) tokens, of which 15% is provided for investment, 5% is allocated to partners, 1% is provided for public sale, 3% is provided for lottery incentives, 10% is allocated to the team, 20% is allocated for the ecosystem, 20% is provided for staking rewards, 10% goes into the liquidity pool, 10% goes into the community reward pool, 5% is provided for governance, and the remaining 1% is allocated to advisors.

LUM token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on April 6, 2023, investors who are interested in Zodiac Lumen can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now.

