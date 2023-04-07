Romania-based startup Photovoltaic Windows has developed an off-grid domestic hot water system powered by cadmium telluride (CdTe) photovoltaic semi-transparent glasses. It claims a 0.7 kW pilot installation on an apartment balcony in Bucharest resulted in annual savings of €1,100 ($1,202).Photovoltaic Windows (PVW) has developed a domestic hot water system powered by cadmium telluride (CdTe) semi-transparent PV glass. It claims the system works off-grid without the need for an inverter or storage. The solution is especially suitable for apartment buildings and can reportedly be installed without ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...