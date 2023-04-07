Anzeige
Freitag, 07.04.2023
Katastrophe! Der aktuelle 3CX-Hack und der 5-Sterne-Analyst!
WKN: 534356 ISIN: PLOPTTC00011 Ticker-Symbol: 7CD 
Tradegate
06.04.23
20:49 Uhr
22,870 Euro
+0,090
+0,40 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
CECE Composite Index
PR Newswire
07.04.2023 | 14:12
New Cyberpunk 2077 Design Launches On Displate's Next-Gen Illuminated Wall Art Series

WARSAW, Poland, April 7, 2023

Dark future gets light treatment with the new limited OLED poster by Displate.

WARSAW, Poland, April 7, 2023 With the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 lined up to release this year, 2023 is when CD PROJEKT RED's hit video game will shine its chrome yet again. Now Displate brings the fans and collectors something else: the official illuminated Cyberpunk 2077 wall art.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers.