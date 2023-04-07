Florence, Montana--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2023) - Bloom Montana is opening a new marijuana dispensary in Florence, making this the 23rd dispensary opened by the local cannabis company. This new Bloom Montana Dispensary serves medical and recreational consumers at 5504 Old HWY 93 S, Florence, MT, on the northern end of the Bitterroot Valley, a short drive south of Lolo and 30 minutes south of Missoula. The dispensary is open from Monday to Sunday, 9 AM - 8 PM.

The grand opening celebration for this new location will be on April 10, 2023.

Featured Brand: Wana Brands

Bloom Montana Dispensaries is a partner of Wana Brands, a national cannabis brand. Bloom supports the local manufacturing of all Wana's Montana products and proudly stocks many of them, including their terpene-enhanced gummies. These specialized edibles result in varying onset times and cannabinoid ratios, providing their consumers with a wide range of options.

Bloom Montana offers a diverse assortment of Wana gummies, including the Dream Berry Wana Fast Asleep gummies, specifically formulated to help consumers sleep. These custom blends are just some of the many high-quality cannabis products Bloom provides.

"We understand our clients have various ailments that bring them into our dispensaries, and we want to provide not only the highest quality cannabis products but the largest array of products for those with all kinds of needs," says Adam Kunin of Bloom Montana.

About: Bloom Montana is a locally owned business committed to giving back to the Montana community. They grow and test all products within their home state on a mission to provide every Montana resident with premium cannabis.

CONTACT: Adam Kunin

PHONE: 314-368-1105

EMAIL: akunin@bloommt.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161655