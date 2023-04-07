India's Grew Energy will secure $69.3 million of incentives for 2 GW of integrated wafer-cell-module production.From pv magazine India Chiripal Group's Grew Energy is one of 11 winners in the second round of the Indian government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for domestic production of high-efficiency solar modules. It has been allocated $69.3 million of incentives for 2 GW of wafer-to-module manufacturing capacity. The government has allocated a total PV module manufacturing capacity of 39.6 GW in the second round of the PLI scheme. "Manufacturing capacity totaling 7.4 GW is expected ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...