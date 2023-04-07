Anzeige
Freitag, 07.04.2023
Katastrophe! Der aktuelle 3CX-Hack und der 5-Sterne-Analyst!
Workiva: Applying an Economic Lens to ESG

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2023 / Workiva

Workiva, Friday, April 7, 2023, Press release picture

Alex Edmans, finance professor at London Business School and leading expert on sustainable finance, joins Mandi McReynolds, vice president of ESG at Workiva. Alex and Mandi discuss sustainability and long-term value creation, including the importance and limitations of data and executive compensation.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748115/Applying-an-Economic-Lens-to-ESG

