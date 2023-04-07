Summit Ridge Energy's latest order marks the largest domestic community solar purchase of PV modules in US history. It includes 20 MWh of Qcells Geli energy storage systems.From pv magazine USA Summit Ridge Energy, a commercial solar company, has announced a 1.2 GW module order with Qcells to support the development of 350 solar projects in the years ahead. The expansion of a partnership between the developer and the solar module manufacturer is the largest equipment purchase in history for the US community solar market. For the companies, the order represents the beginning of bringing US-made ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...