PR Newswire
07.04.2023 | 16:18
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sunport Power TOPCon Cells and Flexible Modules Showcased at SOLAREX Istanbul 2023

ISTANBUL, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunport Power Corp., Ltd., a leading technology innovator of PV products, attends the SOLAREX Istanbul 2023 at Hall 8-E14 from 6th to 8th April. This time, Sunport Power brings its latest solar cell product based on TOPCon technology and its most popular product light weight flexible module to the show.

Sunport Power at SolarEX Istanbul 2023

"We are eager to meet our old friends at the fair and seek for new partner to contribute to the sustainable development worldwide." Said Mr. Xiaozhong Chen, Vice President of Sunport Power.

M10 N-TOPCON CELL is the company's next generation cell product which is expected to has higher conversion efficiency than PERC cell and better anti-PID performance.

With only 5.7kg weight, 2.5mm thickness and 0.3m minimum bending radius, Sunport's lightweight flexible module is fit for curved roofs, especially those roofs with load-bearing problem and even walls. It can be installed on rooftop simply by glue instead of complex procedures like welding or bolting, which reduces 60% installation cost, and totally meets the residential market demand.

"Sunport Power is committed to provide clean and high efficiency energy by consistent technology innovation and product upgrading. It is our mission to develop products for wider application and to introduce these products to a vaster market. And we provide considerate service before and after sales to ensure the effective application of PV projects." said Mr. Chen.

About Sunport Power

Sunport Power was founded in 2012 in China and is committed to the R&D and manufacturing of MWT solar cells and modules. Currently, the company has a worldwide sales network covering tens of countries and regions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2049788/11.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunport-power-topcon-cells-and-flexible-modules-showcased-at-solarex-istanbul-2023-301792491.html

