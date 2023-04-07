Finnish researchers have studied different scenarios to convert a Nordic oil-heated townhouse into a carbon-neutral building. They dimensioned an off-grid PV-powered heat pump system using waste heat recovery from a hydrogen storage system and calculated its life-cycle cost. They concluded that the solution is less profitable than grid-connected systems.Scientists from Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT) in Finland have investigated the conversion of a Finnish oil-heated townhouse into a carbon-neutral building across four energy efficiency scenarios. They shared their findings in ...

