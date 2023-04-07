Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Katastrophe! Der aktuelle 3CX-Hack und der 5-Sterne-Analyst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853121 ISIN: US2310211063 Ticker-Symbol: CUM 
Tradegate
06.04.23
20:27 Uhr
201,60 Euro
-0,10
-0,05 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CUMMINS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUMMINS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
200,10203,3006.04.
200,80202,6006.04.
ACCESSWIRE
07.04.2023 | 16:50
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cummins Inc.: A Closer Look at Cummins' Columbus Engine Plant's Sustainability Measures

Cummins

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2023 / With so many different streams of production, when it comes to sustainability, the Columbus Engine Plant aims for continuous improvement. Dave Wehrkamp, the plant's former Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) leader, says the plant is always looking for ways to improve its sustainability efforts by asking questions like, "What items in the facility are top energy users?" or "How can we reduce the impact of machinery while maintaining efficiency?"

Over the years, the Columbus Engine Plant (CEP) has become home to the manufacturing, research and development of multiple Cummins Inc products. From battery packs and electric driveline components to heavy-duty machining of heads and blocks for the X15 engine, the plant tackles it all. It's become home to the Light Duty Tech Center (LDTC) for research and development for light, medium and heavy-duty engines, Cummins Inc. Turbo Technologies, and the Historic Restoration Center (HRC).

Leveraging community partnerships

One way the plant has focused on its environmental impact is through its partnership with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM). The program aims to protect human health and the environment while implementing federal and state regulations. Columbus Engine Plant is part of IDEM's Partners for Pollution Prevention and Environmental Stewardship programs.

The Partners for Pollution Prevention Program is a forum where Indiana businesses, nonprofits and government agencies work together to establish pollution prevention policies. Through the program, the plant learns valuable sustainability and pollution reduction strategies, shares insights and stays informed on the latest pollution reduction technologies. As part of the Pollution Prevention Program, Columbus Engine Plant:

  • Helps employees understand their role in executing pollution prevention goals.
  • Incorporates pollution prevention planning when creating new products or services.
  • Creates an outreach program for promoting and supporting pollution prevention efforts.
  • Makes waste reduction and pollution prevention resources available to members of the community.

Columbus Engine Plant is also one of 51 businesses in IDEM's Environmental Stewardship Program. This program recognized Indiana businesses that go above and beyond current environmental regulations. Businesses that qualify for the program are those that consistently look for ways to reduce waste, improve efficiency and shrink their environmental impact.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cummins Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748128/A-Closer-Look-at-Cummins-Columbus-Engine-Plants-Sustainability-Measures

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.