Hormel Foods Corporation: Hormel Foods Again Named One of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek

AUSTIN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2023 / Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, has been named one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek for a second straight year.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the most trusted companies in America. Building a culture of trust is not a one-time achievement, but a continuous effort," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. "At Hormel Foods, we strive to earn and maintain the trust of our customers and stakeholders every day through our actions and our commitment to transparency, accountability and integrity. Our recognition as one of the most trusted companies in America is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team members who are the foundation of our success."

Hormel Foods has long been a leader in transparency, sustainability and corporate responsibility, including being named one of America's Most Responsible Companies for a fourth consecutive year by Newsweek, being recognized as one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes and being recently named one of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies.

Additionally, Hormel Foods has an ambitious set of corporate responsibility goals that it will strive to achieve by 2030 (the 20 By 30 Challenge), an initiative that has already led to significant reductions in packaging, nonrenewable energy use, greenhouse-gas emissions, water use and solid waste sent to landfills. The goals of the 20 By 30 Challenge were based on a robust key-topics-assessment process that identified and prioritized the issues most relevant to the company and its stakeholders.

Newsweek partnered with Statista to compile its annual ranking of America's Most Trustworthy Companies, which analyzed 3,100 publicly traded U.S. corporations with annual revenue over $500 million, across 23 different industries. An independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. residents was conducted to determine the list of companies that Americans trust the most, ranked by industry.

To view the full list of America's Most Trusted Companies 2023, visit www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-trustworthy-companies-america-2023.

