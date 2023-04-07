Sun Cable's troubled AUD 30 billion ($20 billion) mega solar and storage project has received a welcome boost, with resources company Tivan announcing that it has signed a deal with the developer for the potential offtake of up to 300 MW of renewable electricity.From pv magazine Australia Sydney-listed Tivan said it has signed a letter of intent with AAPowerlink Australia Assets, a Sun Cable subsidiary, for the supply of 200 MW to 300 MW of solar-generated electricity. The capacity could be used to power a "state-of-the-art" minerals processing facility to be built in Darwin, Australia. Sun Cable, ...

