Bath & Body Works Recognized With Diversity in Business Award by Columbus Business First

Bath & Body Works announces today that it was recognized by Columbus Business First with a Diversity in Business Award. The publication's awards recognize people and organizations doing outstanding work in the field of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

"We're proud to receive this honor," says Kelie Charles, Chief Diversity Officer for Bath & Body Works. "We strive to infuse our belief that diversity, equity and inclusion make us stronger into our inclusive culture, equitable business processes and support of diverse communities. This award honors our positive momentum in this space, and we look forward to what's ahead."

This is the eighth year for Columbus Business First's program which highlights excellence in encouraging diversity in age, disability, gender, sexual orientation, race and religion at local workplaces in Central Ohio. Bath & Body Works is one of 18 honorees on this year's distinguished list.

For more information on Bath & Body Works' DEI strategy and commitments, visit bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

