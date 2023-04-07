Anzeige
Freitag, 07.04.2023
Katastrophe! Der aktuelle 3CX-Hack und der 5-Sterne-Analyst!
Herbalife Nutrition: Herbalife: Casa Spotlight - Japan

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2023 / Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition, Friday, April 7, 2023, Press release picture

Kobe Jitsugyo Gakuin (KJG), is a Casa Herbalife partner in Japan dedicated to providing shelter to children who come from dysfunctional families. Since 2005, the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) has partnered with KJG to nourish abandoned and neglected children.

Aya and Shiho are just two kids from the shelter who have found the community they so desperately needed. Before coming to KJG, they suffered from hunger and mental instability. Now, they are learning to cook and making happy memories at KJG, which they refer to as their second home.

With the support of HNF's grants, KJG renovated their kitchen with new dining furniture and cooking equipment. Aya and Shiho, along with many other children from KJG, have grown to be strong, independent, and self-sufficient under the guidance of our Casa Herbalife partner.

Because of the support from HNF donors, KJG has received over $156,000 in grants to help over 390 children, who were once malnourished and without proper parental care. Thank you for your support!

Learn more about our mission to bring good nutrition to vulnerable communities.

View original content here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Herbalife Nutrition on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Herbalife Nutrition
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/herbalife-nutrition
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Herbalife Nutrition

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748148/Herbalife-Casa-Spotlight--Japan

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
