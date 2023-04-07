Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Katastrophe! Der aktuelle 3CX-Hack und der 5-Sterne-Analyst!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855178 ISIN: US4943681035 Ticker-Symbol: KMY 
Tradegate
06.04.23
17:58 Uhr
124,50 Euro
-0,45
-0,36 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,70125,2006.04.
124,60125,3006.04.
ACCESSWIRE
07.04.2023 | 18:50
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark's Lori Shaffer Encourages Purdue University Students To 'Embrace the Opportunities That Scare You the Most'

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2023 / Lori Shaffer, Kimberly-Clark's vice president of global nonwovens, recently spoke at her alma mater, Purdue University. She was invited to keynote a monthly meeting for the school's Women in Engineering Mentees & Mentors Program, which she was heavily involved in during her time at Purdue. She shared more about her storied career at Kimberly-Clark along with the power of harnessing an agile mindset.

"Be open-minded to taking on new opportunities. The opportunities that scare you the most are the ones that will stretch and grow you beyond what you could ever imagine," she said.

During the conversation, Lori discussed the art of pivoting quickly to adapt and encouraged students to never be afraid to ask for what they want.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we're committed to our purpose of Better Care for a Better World. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, holds No. 1 or No. 2 share position in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Friday, April 7, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748155/Kimberly-Clarks-Lori-Shaffer-Encourages-Purdue-University-Students-To-Embrace-the-Opportunities-That-Scare-You-the-Most

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.