Moxie Global Consulting: SAR Trilogy Management Completes Acquisition of Epps Aviation

"We believe that SAR Trilogy Management was the absolutely right choice of a buyer to take Epps Aviation forward," said Marian Epps, the chief financial officer of Epps Air Service, LLC.

"The Epps family has known the founders of SAR Trilogy Management for almost two decades; we know they appreciate the legacy of Epps Aviation," Elaine Epps, chief executive officer, added, "Michael and Sanjay are hands-on owners with a commitment to customers, safety, and an integrated FBO business model. They are the right team to build on what our father started more than 50 years ago."

Aero Center Epps Atlanta is the only full-service, integrated FBO at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport (KPDK). The business' service offerings include aircraft fueling, parking and hangar storage, maintenance services (from piston to turbine, including avionics and airframe), aircraft sales, aircraft management and charter. The business has more than 150 team members with a long-term lease with the airport for 18 acres with more than 200,000 sq. feet of improved space.

"Pat Epps Sr. built an incredible business," remarked S. Michael Scheeringa, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of SAR Trilogy Management. "Patrick, Elaine, and Marian did a wonderful job continuing Pat's legacy under their leadership. We take our commitment to growth, safety, and service to the Epps family, team members and aviation community as fundamental to the acquisition."

"Aero Center Epps Atlanta is the new crown jewel of our Aero Centers FBO portfolio; with Epps, the portfolio is at 8 locations," said Sanjay Aggarwal, co-founder and co-chief executive officer of SAR Trilogy Management. "Entering a Top 10 market is exciting. The size, scale, and location of Epps allow us to grow Epps as well as extend the Epps service offerings and back-office support to the balance of the portfolio."

SAR Trilogy Management, LLC was founded in 2015. The business is majority owned by its co-founders, S. Michael Scheeringa and Sanjay Aggarwal, and RedBird Capital. Michael and Sanjay have more than 60 years of combined aviation experience. RedBird Capital has more than $8.6 billion of assets under management across three core ecosystems - Media & Entertainment, Sports and Experiential Consumer, and Financial Services. RedBird's aviation investments include Aero Centers, JetLinx Global, Blade Air Mobility, BETA Technologies, and VeriJet.

