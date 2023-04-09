BecoVape, a rising star in the vaping industry, has announced the launch of two new products in Germany Beco Beak600 and Beco Mate. The products are available now across the country, just in time for Easter.

Beco Beak600 is a revolutionary disposable vape that takes customers to an oasis of relaxation. The ergonomic design of the mouthpiece follows the curve of mouth and is specifically designed to provide a stable one-hand grip. Beco Mate is said to offer a new alternative for cigarette users. The unrestricted taste experience is accompanied by numerous fresh flavors.

Commenting on the launch, Beco's CEO said, "We are very excited to introduce these two new products in Germany. We have worked hard to develop products that are not only innovative, but also practical and useful for our customers. The specialized heating system and airflow design direct the airflow to deliver smooth inhales. Beco made 10,000 designs to find the perfect fit of the mouthpiece and combine it with a compact design. With Easter just around the corner, we wanted to add a touch of festive spirit to the launch, and we believe these products are perfect for the occasion."

To celebrate the launch, Beco is offering a special Easter deal: Between March 27 and April 20, customers who purchase Beco Beak600 from the official website will receive one Beco Mate for free.

The launch of Beco Beak600 and Beco Mate in Germany is just the beginning for Beco. The brand plans to expand its product line, as new customers and already loyal fans of the brand from Europe are very important for Beco.

However, the issue of how to become more environmentally friendly is top of mind for the brand. To address this issue, Beco has developed a recycling program. Beco is working with the entire industry to make the planet greener for everyone.

About Beco:

Beco is an e-cigarette brand specializing in high-quality and affordable disposable vaporizers. Beco aims to help people find a comfortable personal zone beyond the ordinary. With a focus on quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, Beco has earned an excellent reputation in the industry.

