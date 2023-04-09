Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 09.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
"Diese Firma ist ein "First Mover" mit limitierter Konkurrenz."
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.04.2023 | 10:06
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

5W Public Relations: 5WPR Continues Expansion of Israel PR Practice Area, Continues to Support Fast-Growing Region

NEW YORK, April 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the continued expansion of its specialty Israel PR practice area, as the firm remains one of the leading providers of PR services in the U.S. for Israeli companies, including major Israeli technology companies. Founder and Chairman, Ronn Torossian, is spending much of April in Israel meeting with business leaders and tech entrepreneurs as part of one of his regular visits.

5W Public Relations Logo

5W has executed groundbreaking PR and digital media campaigns for many Israeli clients, including SodaStream, HiBob, Cheq, Hour One, Perion, 888 Holdings, Supermeat, Skai, XL Media, Ultra Global, MCE Systems, JVP, SparkBeyond, SOSA, Kryon, BioCatch, Ubimo, and many more.

"At a time when U.S.-based companies are hesitant, 5W is doubling down on working with established and emerging Israeli brands, and continuing to expand our client partnerships," said Torossian. "Our work garners international attention as Israel drives innovation in the global technology sector. These brands benefit from tapping into our experienced teams who have developed highly specialized campaigns that elevate brand images and guide them through their U.S. expansion."

5W's team of experts has developed a specialty in high-growth tech communications campaigns. The teams handle major milestones, from launching products and developing strategic campaigns around mergers and acquisitions, fundraising, and IPOs, to building layered programs and social media strategies that bring clients into mainstream conversations.

About 5WPR
5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact
Roxanne Ducas
rducas@5wpr.com / 212.584.4310

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/640131/5W_Public_Relations_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/5wpr-continues-expansion-of-israel-pr-practice-area-continues-to-support-fast-growing-region-301792528.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.