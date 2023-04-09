Porr: The construction company BBT SE has awarded the contract for the construction of the Pfons-Brenner tunnel section to a consortium of Porr Bau GmbH and Graz-based MARTI GmbH and MARTI Tunnel AG. The contract is worth EUR 959m, this is the largest construction lot in Austrian history, Porr stated. "We are delighted to be tackling this project of the century with our partner MARTI", said PORR CEO Karl-Heinz Strauss. "The Brenner Base Tunnel is a key response to the core issue of mobility that Europe needs to address".Porr: weekly performance: -3.02% ams Osram: ams Osram, an Austrian based global leader in optical solutions, announced today that the disposal of the Digital Systems business in Europe and Asia to Inventronics, a supplier of LED drivers, has ...

