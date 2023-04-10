Scientists in South Korea have developed a flexible, transparent solar cell with an average visible transmittance (AVT) of 88.3%. They have also created an n-type rear window layer to optimize bifacial operation.Researchers at South Korea's Institute of Materials Science, QCells, and Korea Aerospace University have fabricated flexible, transparent solar cells based on hydrogenated amorphous silicon (a-Si:H). They developed methods to optimize the cells for building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) and bifacial applications. The academics built a 20 micrometer cell for BIPV systems with a substrate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...