Montag, 10.04.2023
Alarmstufe Orange ausgerufen!
WKN: 865857 ISIN: US1264081035 Ticker-Symbol: CXR 
Tradegate
06.04.23
21:59 Uhr
27,510 Euro
+0,020
+0,07 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
NASDAQ-100
07.04.2023
CSX Corporation: CSX Reaches Paid Sick Leave Agreement with SMART-MD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that it has reached an agreement with the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers-Mechanical Department (SMART-MD) to provide paid sick leave benefits.

Joe Hinrichs, President and Chief Executive Officer of CSX said, "CSX continues to work collaboratively with all of our union partners to find solutions that improve the quality of life for our valued employees. This agreement with our SMART-MD workers marks the ninth such agreement and is a demonstration of our commitment to our railroaders. I greatly appreciate the SMART-MD leadership for working with us on this agreement as we continue building momentum and create a more positive work environment for our employees which helps them provide the best service to our customers."

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397


