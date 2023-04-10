Abilities Dance Incorporated: Abilities Dance Presents the World Premiere of "Intersections v2"

Live Streamed & In-person Inclusive Ballet Comes to Cambridge April 22 & 23, 2023

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / Abilities Dance, a nonprofit that uses dance to promote intersectional disability rights , presents the world premiere of "Intersections v2" show streaming live and in-person from the Multicultural Arts Center, 41 2nd Street, East Cambridge, Mass. Saturday April 22 & Sunday April 23, 2023. Created by an all-BIPOC artistic team, this production celebrates those living at the intersection of race and disability and their artistry and advocacy that has paved the way for many of us in each space and especially at the intersections to survive and thrive. As an inclusive ballet it redefines antiquated views around equity work and dance, showcasing the talents of a diverse, passionate company of performers. Tickets to "Intersections v2" are available now for both in person and virtual performances on Saturday April 22 & Sunday April 23, 2023, at 8pm ET. General admission for all shows is $35. Unlimited free tickets are available for financial equity.

Photography Credit: Jaypix

"We're honored to work with talented people who are committed to using dance to support intersectional disability justice and to dismantle inequalities," said Ellice Patterson, Abilities Dance Founder/Executive & Artistic Director and choreographer of "Intersections v2." "This performance is our work to influence culture and social justice movements."

Governor Maura Healey with Ellice Patterson, Abilities Dance Founder/Executive & Artistic Director

"Intersections v2" features a completely new score composed by Director of Music Andrew Choe and is performed with live music. The movement and music take into consideration the various identities of the honorees and dancers, meticulously crafted to accentuate the movements of all dancers of diverse identities within and outside of the disability community. This year's honorees are: Annie Segarra, Cheryl Cumings, Keith Jones, Pelenakeke Brown, Carrie Ann Lucas, Sandy Ho, and Keisha Greaves. For this show, Abilities Dance is also partnering with the Disability Policy Consortium to uplift MA bills affecting the disabled community to increase equity within our state. In addition, Easterseals Massachusetts is newly partnered with Abilities Dance to further amplify the organization's work. Easterseals Massachusetts provides essential programs and services to children and adults with disabilities throughout the state.

"We are proud to support the work of Abilities Dance Boston, using dance as a tool for intersectional disability rights in the Greater Boston area and beyond," said Desiree Forte, youth program manager, Easterseals Massachusetts. "In addition, we're here to help champion their legislative work to further the rights of people with disabilities."

Abilities Dance Boston seeks to disrupt antiquated ableist beliefs and disseminate the value of intersectional disability rights in Greater Boston and beyond. Its organizational goals are to build a better Boston by thinking of intersectional equity through a disabled lens. There is no such thing as a hierarchy of oppression, all forms of discrimination must be eliminated to work toward a truly equitable future.

Photography Credit: Jaypix

To maximize accessibility, audio descriptions will be provided (for blind/low-vision audiences), and captions and ASL interpretations will be provided (for deaf/hard of healing audiences). These will take a narrative form which complement the music. In an effort to be as accessible as possible, Abilities Dance Boston provides unlimited free tickets for live and live streamed audiences who can't afford to see its work, including that of the deaf and disabled community. Accessibility is important-all who want to see our work should have access.

General admission is $30, with unlimited free tickets to anyone who needs this option.

Tickets are available now for purchase at:

http://abilitiesdanceboston.org/events/intersectionsv2

Photography Credit: Jaypix

Media contact:

Ellice Patterson

ellice@abilitiesdanceboston.org

(781) 465-4032

About Abilities Dance

Abilities Dance is a Boston-based nonprofit using dance and art overall as a tool to promote intersectional disability rights in the greater Boston area and beyond. This program is supported by a grant from the Brookline Commission for the Arts, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a stage agency. This program is supported by a grant from the Cambridge Arts Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a stage agency. This program is supported by a grant from the Cambridge Arts Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a stage agency. Abilities Dance is supported by the New England Foundation for the Arts through the New England Arts Resilience Fund, part of the United States Regional Arts Resilience Fund, an initiative of the U.S. Regional Arts Organizations and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, with major funding from the federal CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act from the National Endowment for the Arts. https://www.abilitiesdanceboston.org/

SOURCE: Abilities Dance Incorporated

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748062/Abilities-Dance-Presents-the-World-Premiere-of-Intersections-v2