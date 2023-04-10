Eight industrial and scientific entities in Germany have come together to pursue two key innovations in lithium-ion battery technology: the replacement of metal foils with a metallized fabric structure, and the use of silicon as anode material.The new revoLect research project has brought together eight industrial and scientific entities in Germany to create new types of electrodes for lithium-ion batteries (LiB), with significantly better energy density. One part of the project focuses on novel electrodes with lightweight fabric-based current collectors for LiBs using a resource-saving technology. ...

