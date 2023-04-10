BM Technologies Wins 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Banking Infrastructure Software

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / BM Technologies, Inc.(NYSE American:BMTX), one of the largest digital banking platforms and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers, was selected as a winner in the 2023 FinTech Breakthrough Awards in the Best Banking Infrastructure Software award category.

The Fintech Breakthrough Awards is a prestigious international awards program devoted to honoring excellence in financial technologies and services companies and products, with over four thousand nominations entered worldwide. Other winners in the Banking Infrastructure category include Savana, Yapily, and Railz.

"It is an honor to be named a winner in this category of innovative companies," said Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO, and Founder of BMTX. "BMTX is a leader in the banking-as-a-service space, and we are proud to partner with brands and FinTechs to deliver embedded banking experiences. Our business is more than a simple mobile app or web interface; we have significant and well-established partnerships in place and differentiate ourselves with our in-house, back-office support that enables us to provide the banking services, customer support, and ease of use that today's customers want."

BMTX's proprietary BaaS platform and interface help FinTechs, and brands launch fully branded financial services products at a fraction of the cost-attracting new customers, adding new revenue streams, and providing a more personalized experience for customers.

"Offering an app that does banking is no longer a differentiator in the industry," said Jamie Donahue, President of BMTX. "Today, BMTX is in the market with an industry-leading platform that can be a standalone app but can also present an Application Programming Interface (API) or, if needed, ingest API traffic from clients and partners. BMTX believes this powerful flexibility in its platform and its years of running its BaaS business distinguishes BMTX in a highly competitive industry."

In October, BMTX announced it is partnering with Helix to provide comprehensive embedded banking solutions for consumer brands, combining Helix's embedded finance platform and bank partnerships with BM Technologies' award-winning app development services and program management. The combined solution enables consumer brands to offer differentiated banking solutions that enhance their brand experience without building and managing it themselves.

Launched in 2015, BMTX is one of America's largest digital financial services platforms and a pioneer in the BaaS sector, powering FinTechs and brands to expand access to digital banking products through its award-winning technology.

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:BMTX) - formerly known as BankMobile - is among the largest Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) providers in the country, providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission to financially empower millions of Americans by providing a more affordable, transparent, and consumer-friendly banking experience. BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can be found at www.bmtx.com.

