FELCO North America: FELCO Launches New Range of Garden Tools

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / FELCO, the world leader in pruning and horticultural tools, has recently launched a new range of gardening hand tools. This new gardening range is designed to help both landscapers and home gardeners to get the most out of their gardening experience. The gardening hand tool range includes a trowel, cultivator, weeder, fork, and Swiss Hori-Hori, all of which have been crafted with specific functions to help with gardening tasks.

FELCO New Garden Tools

The trowel is perfect at digging holes for seeds, plants, and flowers, while the cultivator is ideal for breaking up soil and preparing garden beds for planting. The weeder excels at removing weeds in vegetable gardens, fruit tree basins, and around vineyard plantings, while the fork can be used for aerating soil and turning compost. Finally, the Swiss Hori-Hori is an essential tool to dig up tap rooted weeds in lawns and gardens.

What's great about this new range of gardening hand tools is that they are made from high-quality, sustainable materials. Each tool is handmade to last and comes with a lifetime warranty, making them virtually unbreakable. The handles are made from sustainable FSC ash wood with an ergonomic contour, which is easy and comfortable to use over extended periods of time. The bright red handle color, synonymous with FELCO, is done by a phthalate-free, linen-based oil, ensuring the tools are easy to find in the garden.

Moreover, these tools are made from forged boron steel and hardened steel, which makes them heavy-duty, honed, and sharpened to perfection. Even the toughest gardening tasks are made easy. FELCO's commitment to excellence in quality and innovation is evident in this new product category, which will surely delight their demanding consumers.

As a professional landscaper or a home gardener, these new FELCO gardening tools will give the performance everyone is looking for. So, why not invest in a set of FELCO gardening tools for the next gardening project?

About FELCO

FELCO is a leading manufacturer of high-quality pruning tools and accessories. With a commitment to precision engineering and a focus on user experience, FELCO is dedicated to providing customers with the best possible products to help them get the job done right. All FELCO products are backed by a comprehensive warranty to ensure your complete satisfaction. Visit felco.com for more information.

