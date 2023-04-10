The Home Depot Foundation Increases Financial Commitment Up to $400,000 for Spring Tornado and Severe Storm Relief

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / The Home Depot

The Home Depot Foundation increased its financial pledge to communities impacted by tornadoes and severe weather this spring, taking its commitment up to $400,000 to support relief efforts across the Southeast and Midwest.

The Foundation's nonprofit partners, including Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing, Team Rubicon, American Red Cross, ToolBank Disaster Services, Inspiritus and World Central Kitchen, are collectively supporting damage assessments, debris removal, supplies distribution, sheltering and food distribution across Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia.

Over the past two weeks, Team Depot, The Home Depot's associate volunteer force, has partnered alongside nonprofit organizations in more than 14 cities, building disaster relief kits, distributing food, supporting cleanup efforts and more. Through Team Depot, local stores have donated nearly $100,000 in relief supplies to more than a dozen organizations, including local school districts, police departments, city governments and nonprofits.

"We're heartbroken to see the number of communities facing such significant loss after weeks of severe weather systems across several states," said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation. "The Home Depot Foundation and its nonprofit partners stand with these communities and pledge to support both immediate needs and long-term rebuilding efforts in the weeks, months and years ahead."

The Homer Fund, Home Depot's employee assistance program, is providing emergency financial support to every impacted associate in need of safe housing, food or clothing. Since inception, The Homer Fund has granted more than $28.6 million to support associates impacted by natural disasters.

The Home Depot Foundation is committed to supporting communities with natural disaster preparedness, short-term response and long-term recovery. In 2022, the Foundation committed more than $7.3 million to disaster response efforts across the country.

