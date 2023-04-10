DJ MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group launches the procedure for changing the GDR program depositary

10 April 2023 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group," "MDMG," the "Group" or the "Company" - LSE and MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider, announces the launch of the procedure for changing the depository bank that administers the Company's Global Depositary Receipts (GDR) program.

The currently appointed depositary bank managing the Company's GDR program is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. RCS Issuer Services S.AR.L. has been appointed as the new depositary bank.

Holders of MDMG's GDRs are not required to take any additional actions in connection with the procedure for changing the depositary bank, which will take approximately 120 days. During the transition period, as well as after the change of the depository, the Company's GDRs will continue to be traded on the Moscow Exchange[1].

For more information on the new depositary, please visit www.rcsgroup.lu.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Battalova Renata

Investor Relations Director

Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82

r.battalova@mcclinics.ru

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The Company manages 53 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 43 out-patient clinics in 26 regions of Russia. In 2022, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 7.9 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).

[1] Due to recent sanctions as well as the current market environment, the London Stock Exchange has suspended the listing of the Company's GDRs in order to maintain market stability.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

