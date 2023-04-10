EARTHDAY.ORG to Host Monumental 'Earth Week' in Honor of 2023 Theme, "Invest in Our Planet"

Pioneering Unified Thought & Action Through Farthest Reaching Global Efforts to Date

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EARTHDAY.ORG (EDO), the global organizer of Earth Day and largest recruiter of the environmental movement worldwide, announced today the launch of 'Earth Week' in honor of this year's theme: Invest in Our Planet. Consisting of a series of Earth Day Lives and mobilizing the masses through major events in every time zone, Earth Week will pioneer EARTHDAY.ORG's farthest reaching efforts to date by amplifying inspiration and action from April 14th to April 22nd worldwide.

"By engaging governments, businesses, institutions, and the more than 1 billion people who participate in Earth Day annually we can solve the world's greatest problem: climate change," said Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG, "There is unlimited opportunity to right the wrongs of past actions and build a new version of society. But, we have a very short window of time and we need everyone to Invest in Our Planet now!"

Originating from the first virtual celebration of Earth Day in 2020, EARTHDAY.ORG's Earth Day Live event series explores Earth's urgent environmental issues and examines a variety of approaches to protect our shared home. Topics include climate restoration, regenerative agriculture, environment and social justice, supply chain resilience, plastic pollution, resource scarcity, food security, the green economy, biodiversity restoration, universal climate literacy, and more while panelists range from public and private sector leaders to activists, scientists, influencers and beyond. Here is the schedule for the Earth Day live events scheduled to take place during Earth Week:

Friday, April 14th at 12:00pm EST - Fashion's Age of Invention - Part II: Toward a Balance with Nature

- Monday, April 17th at 12:00pm EST - Activating Elected Officials at All Levels for Earth Day

- Monday, April 17th at 2:00pm EST - Climate Education at COP28 : The Road to Climate Literacy and Equitable Education

- Tuesday, April 18th , at 12:00pm EST - Ending Plastic Pollution: The Role the Petrochemical and Tobacco Industries Play in Plastic Pollution

- Wednesday, April 19th , at 12:00pm EST - Stewards of the Soil: Addressing the Climate Crisis From the Ground Up

- Wednesday, April 19th , at 2:00pm EST - Why Planting Trees is More Important Than Ever

- Thursday, April 20th , at 2:00pm EST - Gaming for Good: A Catalyst for Environmental Change

- Thursday, April 20th , at 4:00pm EST - How Web3 Will Accelerate Climate Solutions

- Thursday, April 20th , at 7:00pm EST - A Screening of Louie Schwartzberg's Documentary: Gratitude Revealed

Friday, April 21st , at 12:00pm EST - A View From Space: A Look into Carbon Free Space Travel

- Saturday, April 22nd , at 2:00pm EST - Earth Day Fiesta: Collective Advocacy for Climate Action

In cohesion with the virtual events, EDO is working with individuals and organizations globally to host thousands of in-person cleanups, rallies, celebrations, and protests across each time zone. Check out the Global Events Map to find events near you. Whether it's throughout the Pacific Islands of Hawaii where the world's largest dive will take place with over 700 divers expected to join in support of The Pledge to Our Keiki, or in London where more than 100,000 individuals will take to the streets to demand action against the climate crisis, something big is happening in every part of our collective home. To learn more about the top 10 events of Earth Day 2023, please visit: https://www.earthday.org/the-top-10-earth-day-events-of-2023/

Whether it be virtually, in-person, or both, utilize EDO's Earth Day 2023 Social Media Toolkit and Earth Day Action Toolkit to learn how to join the world's largest environmental movement. To learn more about Earth Day 2023, please visit: https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-2023/ .

EARTHDAY.ORG would like to thank its 2023 sponsors including Space Perspective, Celo, and Sankari Studios.

About EARTHDAY.ORG:

EARTHDAY.ORG's mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day (1970), EARTHDAY.ORG is the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 150,000 partners in nearly 192 countries to build environmental democracy. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Learn more at: https://www.earthday.org .

