Finnish and German researchers have assessed the role of seasonal hydrogen storage for PV prosumer households with a "least-cost" model at a global level up to 2050. They have found that seasonal hydrogen storage can only be expected in a niche, off-grid market.Scientists from LUT University in Finland and the Regensburg University of Applied Sciences in Germany have studied whether seasonal hydrogen storage (SHS) can be a cost-effective solution for maximizing solar self-consumption in the coming decades. The team conducted a global analysis across 145 regions from 2020 until 2050 in five-year ...

