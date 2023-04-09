Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed KeyToken (KTK) on April 10, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KTK/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





As a virtual world where people can connect and interact with each other in a way that blurs the lines between reality and digital space, K-World allows users to explore different environments, create avatars, and engage in various activities, such as gaming, socializing, and even working. Its native token KeyToken (KTK) was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on April 10, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing K-World Project

K-World is mixed reality metaverse where players can own, create, interact and monetize gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain. Its vision is to prove infinite possibilities of metaverse and break the boundaries between virtual and real world. It's a world that provides rewards to participants who contribute to build K-World by providing ownership of their creation and works.

In the current game market, utilities of reward given in platform can only be used inside the platform. This limitation has caused participants to easily break away from the experiences and feel despondent. With K-World, the team aims to overcome these limitations by breaking down the boundaries of virtual and reality. The developers and participants have to work together to overcome the barriers between reality and virtual, and to accomplish many things that have never been tried before. The ambitions of metaverse will be embodied by addressing the problems and concerns that need to be addressed: big data and data security, currency and payment, ownership independence and stability.

K-World will try to materialize Metaverse based on many kinds of development and research. At the beginning of its development, the developers will provide basic framework. Through this, they are looking forward to what kind of K-World will be created by the participants as they are designed to lay the cornerstone of the K-World.

Specifically speaking, K-World is building a social gaming platform where participants decide to play, share, collect, trade, broadcast, farm, advertise according to their own purpose and needs. These interactions will be authorized by central control and will be taxed. And the world will also provide profit to participants by sharing taxes with ownerships and burning certain amount of the token.

The ecosystem of K-World consists of multiple integrated game systems which will provide participants reasonable profits. These systems include Land, K-Market, Donation, Governance, Memorial AI, Education, Historical NFT, NFT Exhibition, Home Parties and Virtual Dating, and so on. With these integrated systems, the K-World project aims to overcome the limits of metaverse and create the world everyone has dreamed of.

About KTK Token

KeyToken (KTK) is the native token of the K-World ecosystem. It is an essential part of K-World and serves as the basis for transactions within K-World. Participants spend KTK in order to experience games, such as buy in-game items, purchase Land, upgrade Land, pay in-game tax, purchase real life goods, spend on traveling contents, and more. KTK can also be staked to generate passive revenues on Lands.

Based on ERC-20, KTK has a total supply of 1.665 billion (i.e., 1,665,000,000) tokens, of which 0.601% is provided for pre-sale, 5.393% is provided for community, 29.01% is reserved by the company, 10.50% is allocated to founders, 4% is allocated to the team, 5% will be used for marketing, 5.13% is provided for partnership, and 40.37% is provided for mining.

KTK token was listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on April 10, 2023, investors who are interested in K-World can easily buy and sell KTK on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about KTK Token:

Official Website: http://k-world.info/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

