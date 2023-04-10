Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Alarmstufe Orange ausgerufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852523 ISIN: US8425871071 Ticker-Symbol: SOT 
Tradegate
06.04.23
17:09 Uhr
65,72 Euro
-0,50
-0,76 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,5466,8806.04.
66,0066,4006.04.
ACCESSWIRE
10.04.2023 | 20:38
8 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southern Company: White House Invites Henry To Speak at Equity Roundtable

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / Southern Company:

Originally published by Southern Company

During a recent roundtable discussion at the White House on the state of cybersecurity in the Black community, Curley Henry, Southern Company's vice president and deputy chief information security officer, was among the distinguished Black cybersecurity leaders invited to participate.

The event was held in recognition of Black History Month and aimed to address issues such as access to good-paying jobs, economic security and growing small disadvantaged businesses in Black communities.

"The invitation to participate in this roundtable was quite an honor," Henry said. "It aligns with the meaningful work Southern Company and the Technology Organization are doing every day to improve diversity, equity and inclusion outcomes across our footprint."

Henry shared insights on enhancing security and economic prosperity in cyberspace and creating more pathways to good-paying cyber and tech jobs for underrepresented communities.

The event also included briefings on cybersecurity workforce issues, methods to address cyber risks and advocacy tactics to support policymaking. Additionally, approximately $90 million in funding to support cybersecurity and other critical industry-related apprenticeships for underrepresented groups was also announced.

"The open dialogue between peers across multiple sectors resonated that there is concern around this topic," Henry said. "With support of this administration, I am hopeful that progress will be made."

Find out more about the roundtable.

Southern Company, Monday, April 10, 2023, Press release picture


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Southern Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748351/White-House-Invites-Henry-To-Speak-at-Equity-Roundtable

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.