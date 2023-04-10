Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - SinVerse Studios, a trailblazing web-3 game studio, has secured a substantial seven digit investment deal led by DWF Labs with the aim of helping its platform's growth and solidifying its position as an industry leader. The partnership marks a significant milestone for SinVerse Studios, with DWF Labs providing strategic backing and support to accelerate the company's ambitious plans for the future.





SinVerse - DWF Labs

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8511/161856_4f283b63b4b078cd_001full.jpg.

SinVerse Studios is changing the gaming industry with the creation of the first-ever Mafia Metaverse on the Blockchain. Since its launch in October 2021, SinVerse Studios has rapidly gained a massive community following and achieved a remarkable milestone with a highly successful land sale, generating $3.5 million in revenue.

With the strategic partnership and investment from DWF Labs, SinVerse Studios is poised to elevate its game to the next level with the pioneering development of the first-ever Web-3 Gaming console, The NFT Cube.

"We are thrilled to become lead investors and strategic partners for SinVerse Studios, supporting their vision of building one of the highest quality and most engaging metaverse projects with an impressive 18 months of development behind them," - said Andrei Grachev, Managing Partner of DWF Labs. "We are excited to bring our expertise, capital, and strategic guidance to accelerate their growth and drive the future of the gaming industry."

Rutherford Atayobo, Chief Operating Officer of SinVerse Studios, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "We are thrilled to have partnered with one of the leading players in the Web-3 ecosystem. With their extensive connections and strategic backing, we believe we are well-positioned to become one of the biggest Web-3 projects in the space."

This strategic partnership between SinVerse Studios and DWF Labs marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Blockchain gaming industry. With DWF Labs' unparalleled expertise and strategic support, SinVerse Studios is potentially poised for growth, further solidifying the potential of Blockchain gaming as a mainstream category.

About SinVerse

SinVerse is the pioneering Mafia Metaverse on the Blockchain, disrupting the gaming industry with innovative gameplay. With a rapidly growing community and successful land sales, SinVerse Studios is potentially poised for growth with the support of DWF Labs, as both companies work towards the groundbreaking development of the first-ever Web-3 Gaming console, The NFT Cube. The native token of SinVerse 'SIN' currently operates on the Binance Smart Chain Blockchain, and is currently available to trade on Kucoin, Gate io, BitGet and MEXC Exchange.

About DWF Labs

DWF Labs is a global leading digital asset market maker and multi-stage web3 investment firm, providing support from token listing to market making to OTC trading solutions. DWF Labs seeks to invest and support bold founders who want to build the future of Web3.

DWF Labs is present in Singapore, Switzerland, South Korea, the BVI, and the UAE and trades almost 2,000 pairs with a daily volume that places DWF Labs among the top 5 ranking entities trading on the world's top 40 exchanges.

