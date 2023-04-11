ICC and TradeFlow Capital Management unveil plans to launch the ICC SME TradeFlow Fund to improve access to trade finance for SMEs in the commodities sector

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICC and TradeFlow Capital Management unveil plans to launch the ICC SME TradeFlow Fund to improve access to trade finance for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the commodities sector, to be established in Europe.





This launch is the culmination of over a year and a half of efforts by ICC and TradeFlow Capital Management to bring this unique offering to market which intends to help SMEs access trade finance.

This will be a fund advised by the founders of TradeFlow Capital Management, Dr Tom James and John Collis, specifically targeted to enable businesses in the commodities sector around the world and working in conjunction with ICC's TradeNow programme.

Building on 5 years of success with CEMP USD TradeFlow funds, John and Tom will bring their method to the ICC SME TradeFlow Fund to help unlock liquidity in SME commodity markets and increase financial inclusion across the commodity sector.

Over the last 5 years, TradeFlow Capital Management funds have enabled more than $1.5b of trades for SME commodity firms and contributed to promoting SME businesses and commodity trades to every continent on the planet and, throughout, made continued, positive returns with low volatility to their investors.

Working with ICC gives TradeFlow Capital Management the opportunity to bring the benefits of its method to even more SMEs in the commodity sector around the world.

About TradeFlow Capital Management (Tradeflow)

TradeFlow is the world's first Fintech-powered commodity trade enabler focused on SMEs. TradeFlow consists of a diverse team of experts with the focused mission of addressing the increasing trade finance gap faced by global SMEs operating as producers/traders/end-users in the bulk commodity trading space. By performing an enabling role in international trade and globalization, TradeFlow creates growth opportunities for businesses and economies.

To date, TradeFlow has successfully invested in more than US$1.5 Bn of physical commodity trade through 1000+ transactions across 15+ countries and 27+ commodity types, with more than 800 SME counterpart entities KYC reviewed. As part of its unique business model, The TradeFlow Funds*, advised by TradeFlow, were conceived in 2016 and launched in 2018.

TradeFlow is a Partner of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to mobilise capital and improve trade finance access for SMEs worldwide through the "'ICC Trade Now" and "ICC Digital Trade Standards Initiative" platforms.

TradeFlow Capital Management Pte Ltd

UEN: 201920511H

www.tradeflow.capital

Please bookmark our media: TradeFlowTV | Twitter | LinkedIN

About the International Chamber of Commerce

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is the institutional representative of more than 45 million companies in over 100 countries. ICC's core mission is to make business work for everyone, every day, everywhere. Through a unique mix of advocacy, solutions and standard setting, we promote international trade, responsible business conduct and a global approach to regulation, in addition to providing market-leading dispute resolution services. Our members include many of the world's leading companies, SMEs, business associations and local chambers of commerce.

