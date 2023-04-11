Yesterday after the close of trading in Canada, Defence Therapeutics announced the launch of its mRNA vaccine program against cancer. This will involve combining mRNA molecules with Accum technology and will be followed by the comparison of the mRNA-Accum combination with naked mRNA. The background to the scientific investigation is that mRNA injected into the body is often destroyed as part of immune responses and other processes. Defence Therapeutics believes these processes are absent when combined with Defence's patented Accum technology. We look at what the latest news means, where Defence stands right now and what questions investors still need to be answered concerning the Defence Therapeutics share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...