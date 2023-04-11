India's Kosol Energie is expanding its annual PV module production capacity to 1.1 GW with the installation of a new 850 MW line from SC Solar. It is aiming for 1.9 GW of cumulative PV module capacity by the end of the current fiscal year.From pv magazine India Gujarat-based Kosol Energie is expanding its solar module production capacity in India to 1.1 GW per year with the addition of a new 850 MW line. It has given the 850 MW manufacturing line order to SC Solar and expects installation to be completed by the end of June. The company will further expand to a cumulative capacity of 1.9 GW with ...

