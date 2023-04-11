Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.04.2023
Alarmstufe Orange ausgerufen!
WKN: A2P22Y ISIN: FR0013506730 Ticker-Symbol: VACD 
Frankfurt
06.04.23
21:50 Uhr
11,190 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.04.2023
130 Leser
VALLOUREC: Sarah Dib is appointed General Counsel of Vallourec









Sarah Dib is appointed General Counsel of Vallourec

Meudon (France), 11 April 2023 - Vallourec announces that Sarah Dib has been appointed Group General Counsel. She succeeds Nathalie Joannes and joins the Executive Committee.

Sarah Dib joined the Group in January 2023 as Head of Legal Affairs in charge of corporate governance and stock exchange law and Secretary to the Board of Directors, after having worked for several years as a lawyer in international law offices.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO, said: "I am delighted to announce Sarah's expanded role as the Group's General Counsel. Her corporate and stock exchange law expertise and international experience will help accelerate the implementation of the New Vallourec plan".

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 16,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Investor.relations@vallourec.com (mailto:Investor.relations@vallourec.com)

Press relations
Héloïse Rothenbühler
Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50
heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com (mailto:heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com)

Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 800 505 110
actionnaires@vallourec.com (mailto:actionnaires@vallourec.com)

Attachment

  • Communiqué de presse_S Dib_Nomination_11042023_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/34180667-71b2-4be1-864b-e07646c96475)

