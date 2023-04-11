DJ SEAPRwire Announces that It Will Provide Customized PR Distribution Services to Web3 Meta-verse Startups

Singapore - SEAPRwire, a news distribution company serving the Southeast Asian region, recently announced that it will provide customized news release distribution services to Web3 metaverse technology enterprises. The company's services cover Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Greater China. Web3 metaverse technology enterprises are those that create virtual worlds using blockchain, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality technologies. These enterprises have special needs for news release distribution services, and SEAPRwire is able to provide flexible solutions to meet their needs.

SEAPRwire's news distribution services have a special feature - they can provide customized services for clients in different regions. These regions include Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Greater China. These regions are all important areas of focus for Web3 metaverse technology enterprises. Thus, SEAPRwire's customized services can effectively meet the branding needs of clients in these areas.

The development of Web3 metaverse technology in Southeast Asia is an important trend. Such enterprises need professional news release distribution services to support their development in the region. SEAPRwire is a company that provides such services. With the company's support, Web3 metaverse technology enterprises can focus on their business development without worrying about branding issues.

We recently interviewed SEAPRwire's CMO, Yaqin Tan, who said: "We are very pleased to provide customized news release distribution services for Web3 metaverse technology enterprises. We believe our services can provide more professional branding exposure, help them expand market share in Southeast Asia."

We also interviewed William Wong, CEO of MetaXons, a typical client of SEAPRwire. Wong said: "We are a startup technology company that provides underlying technical engines for many Web3 gaming and NFT gaming companies. We are very grateful for the professional news release distribution services provided by SEAPRwire. These services provide important support for our business development in Southeast Asia. We believe they will help us expand our business more effectively."

SEAPRwire's customized news release distribution services also serve other industries, including start-ups in the Fin-tech and Crypto industries. The company's services have been highly recognized by clients, who say that SEAPRwire's services provide important support for their branding exposure and market share expansion.

If you would like to learn more about SEAPRwire's services and customized news release distribution solutions, please visit our website: https://www.seaprwire.com.

SeaPRWire (https://www.SeaPRWire.com/) is a leading global provider of wire distribution services to media relations and marketing communications professionals. SeaPRWire's platform allows clients to identify key factors of their press releases and measure meaningful impact. It has a strong media network in Southeast Asia, indexing news from thousands of worldwide sources. SeaPRWire's media network support multi-lingual press release distribution, including English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai, Malay, Indonesian, Filipino and more.

