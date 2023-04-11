DJ Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara plc (CSN): Great cash flow in tough markets

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara plc (CSN): Great cash flow in tough markets 11-Apr-2023 / 08:05 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara plc (CSN):

Great cash flow in tough markets

Chesnara has announced its 2022 results. With weak equity markets and rising interest rates and credit spreads, the risk asset exposure weighed on results. Economic Value profit came in at a loss of GBP106.1m, compared with a profit of GBP57.8m in 2021. The balance sheet Economic Value also reduced from 416p to 340p at 31 December 2022 (although there's a gain from Conservatrix to be added in January). Group cash generation, the movement in its surplus, was excellent. Base generation for the group was GBP82.7m, compared with GBP20.3m in 2021 As expected, the dividend was increased by 3% to give a total of 23.28p per share.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/great-cash-flow-in-tough-markets/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link

To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Brian Moretta London bm@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44(0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1604325 11-Apr-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1604325&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2023 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)