Dienstag, 11.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Cybeats ist ein "First Mover" mit großer Kundenpipeline und…
WKN: A0B9NW ISIN: GB00B00FPT80 Ticker-Symbol: 6DE 
Stuttgart
11.04.23
09:15 Uhr
3,280 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
11.04.2023 | 09:37
Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara plc (CSN): Great cash flow in tough markets

DJ Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara plc (CSN): Great cash flow in tough markets

Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara plc (CSN): Great cash flow in tough markets 11-Apr-2023

Hardman & Co Research on Chesnara plc (CSN):

Great cash flow in tough markets

Chesnara has announced its 2022 results. With weak equity markets and rising interest rates and credit spreads, the risk asset exposure weighed on results. Economic Value profit came in at a loss of GBP106.1m, compared with a profit of GBP57.8m in 2021. The balance sheet Economic Value also reduced from 416p to 340p at 31 December 2022 (although there's a gain from Conservatrix to be added in January). Group cash generation, the movement in its surplus, was excellent. Base generation for the group was GBP82.7m, compared with GBP20.3m in 2021 As expected, the dividend was increased by 3% to give a total of 23.28p per share.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/great-cash-flow-in-tough-markets/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Brian Moretta 
London                        bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

