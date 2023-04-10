Matterport Inc: Matterport Expands Executive Leadership Team with Promotions of Chief Customer Operations Officer and Chief Hardware Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) announced the promotions of two company veterans, Vinatha Kutagula to Chief Customer Operations Officer and Lou Marzano to Chief Hardware Officer, effective immediately. These promotions recognize the tremendous contributions these leaders have made toward accelerating Matterport's rapid global growth.



"It's an honor to recognize Vinatha and Lou for their steadfast leadership amidst an incredibly complex business environment," said RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO of Matterport. "Vinatha has always been a strong advocate and voice for our customers, ensuring the customer experience is always at the heart of every decision we make. Lou's leadership and relentless commitment to excellence has been essential to our hardware business including the success of the Pro3 3D Camera, which changed the industry overnight by making fast, accurate, and immersive 3D capture more widely accessible."

"At Matterport, we believe in investing in our people and their professional development. We are committed to creating a culture where career growth is encouraged and celebrated. Our company's success is driven by the passion and talent of our team members, and we are thrilled to announce these two executive promotions as a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of growth and opportunity. Matterport is a place where individuals can come to realize their full potential, and our global reach means that the sky's the limit when it comes to the impact and future potential of our team members," Pittman added.

Kutagula has led the global Customer Operations teams since joining Matterport in 2021. She is focused on building and scaling customer success, support, production services, and operations to deliver continuous improvements to customer experiences and operational efficiencies. Under her leadership, Matterport scaled global customer support and customer success programs, delivering step improvements to Net Promoter Score (NPS) and customer satisfaction. Through her customer-led approach, she's instrumental in building and scaling Matterport's global deal desk and sales operations to support the company's rapidly growing enterprise business. She brings over 25 years of B2B and B2C industry experience leading multi-functional services and operations teams at tech companies like Google and Credit Karma. As part of this promotion, Kutagula will formally join the Matterport executive leadership team and continue to report to Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer for Matterport.

??Marzano has led hardware R&D and manufacturing since he joined Matterport in 2018. He's responsible for delivering innovative and uniquely differentiated products to market. Under Marzano's leadership, he guided Matterport through the challenges COVID-19 created for global supply chains and logistics, and minimized production disruptions to continue delivering products throughout the pandemic. He led the teams responsible for the design and delivery of the Pro3 camera - a game-changer in terms of price-performance for scanning physical spaces in all environments. Marzano has 30 years of experience leading R&D teams to develop and deliver products across a wide range of technologies and industries. Marzano remains a member of the Matterport executive leadership team and continues to report to RJ Pittman.

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

