WEI Named To CRN Tech Elite 250 List For 12th Consecutive Year

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named WEI to its 2023 Tech Elite 250 List. It is the 12th consecutive year WEI has earned this prestigious award. This annual list features solution providers across the U.S and Canada that have differentiated themselves by achieving the highest level and largest breadth of certifications and specializations from key technology vendors in the infrastructure, cloud, and security spaces.

Minority owned, WEI has a 34-year track record of developing, deploying, and managing custom-tailored IT services and solutions to clients. The company has experienced year-over-year organic growth as it continues investing in customer success and cultivating a workplace culture that enables progressive innovation. WEI's expanding portfolio of earned technology certifications ensures that its potent engineering team will solve the most complex technology challenges to meet a customer's desired outcomes.

WEI's unique focus on customer care remains a staple to its operations. The award-winning team leverages longstanding relationships with many of the tech industry's most respected vendors to integrate custom-tailored strategies for clients. The engineering skill sets made available to each customer are of the highest pedigree to ensure ROI is not only met but exceeded.

"I can't say enough about our team to have once again earned this special honor," said WEI president and owner, Belisario Rosas. "There are plenty of companies that can take today's technology and deliver a great IT solution, but we take it much further with our unique customer relationships. This award truly demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our clients."

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 list features the leading solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the highest level of service for their customers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These solution providers have continued to extend their aptitudes and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment and value to their customers.

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About WEI:

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-centric IT solution provider. It is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technology environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to understand goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and leverage their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. For more information, please visit www.WEI.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

