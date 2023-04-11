Concierge Legal Services Provider to Integrate World-Class No-Code Capability into Offering, Providing Customers Industry-Leading Technology Services

Tangible Global (Tangible), a leading concierge legal services provider, today announced the acquisition of AUTTO, a London, U.K. based no-code automation platform. Tangible was an early-stage investor and customer of AUTTO, seeing the value in building customized workflows supporting legal services with AUTTO's proprietary technology.

Founded in 2015 by award-winning corporate lawyer and legal innovator turned entrepreneur, Robert Reynolds, Tangible's mission is to reimagine and revolutionize legal service delivery. By integrating core technologies into a transacting platform that drives legal service delivery, Tangible accelerates the speed of delivery, reduces cost, and mitigates risk for its customers global organizations of all sizes across diverse industries, including high-profile Fortune 50 companies. Tangible's integrated legal service model turns everyday complex transactional portfolios into streamlined, efficient legal delivery for in-house legal departments and law firms.

Leadership within legal departments and law firms face constant business disruption, some known and some unknown. They are pulled in different directions with the primary goal of protecting their businesses. Tangible brings efficient solutions to mitigate the risks, deal with the everyday issues with its technology offerings, and a human layer technologists and lawyers designing bespoke solutions.

"Integrating AUTTO's no-code technology deeper into Tangible's transacting platform helps us continue to innovate in the legal industry. This approach provides customers a competitive advantage, by delivering 'law at the speed of business®,'" said Robert Reynolds, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tangible Global. "No-code has benefitted many industries but has had a slow adoption rate in the legal space. We're excited to integrate no-code capability in transacting processes, accelerating automation and efficiency for our customers."

Headquartered in London, U.K., AUTTO, a leading no-code automation platform, was founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Ian Gosling and technologist Krisztian Kerek. AUTTO enables knowledge workers across legal, finance, HR, and operations to digitally transform their business processes using automated workflows, data tables, and integrations. Law firms such as Eversheds Sutherland and Dentons Rodyk and companies such as Petronas and others have been early adopters of AUTTO no-code technology and will continue working with Tangible benefitting from an even deeper product offering.

"We're thrilled to join Tangible and believe our combined offering further integrates services and technology streamlining processes and reducing the 'bottleneck' of legal delivery," said Ian Gosling, founder of AUTTO. "At our core, AUTTO is a product company, and we give our customers a toolset to apply technology to service delivery. Tangible's vision to leverage technology to modernize and accelerate legal services aligns with ours. The widespread availability of new technologies in machine-based language comprehension and generation means the digital transformation of legal, traditionally a laggard industry, is truly upon us."

The timely acquisition of AUTTO will help expand the reach of the company's no-code platform in the U.S., the world's largest legal market. Ian Gosling will join Tangible as Chief Product Officer and Krisztian Kerek will take the role of Chief Technology Officer of Tangible, bringing Tangible's current development team under their management.

About Tangible® Global

Founded in 2015, Tangible delivers world-class legal services by combining legal delivery, technology, and workflow to enterprise customers and law firms. The company's mission is to reimagine and revolutionize legal service delivery. With a focus on high-volume transactions at scale, Tangible serves organizations of all sizes across industries including a Fortune 50 leading sports apparel company, VSP, a Fortune 50 insurance company, and many others. The company's proven concierge delivery model is designed to drive a significant competitive advantage for its customers through automation, efficiency, and cost-savings. Unlike most legal staffing companies, Tangible is structured to take full legal accountability for the work provided.

For more information, visit: www.tangibleglobal.com or www.autto.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005070/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Denise Barnes

dbarnes@tangibleltd.com