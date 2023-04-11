Kamux continues to focus its operations on larger showrooms and closes its showroom in Raahe, Finland

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux, a company specializing in used car sales, continues to focus its operations on larger showrooms in line with its strategy and closes its showroom in Raahe, Finland by the end of May 2023. The showroom personnel will transfer to the two Kamux showrooms in the Oulu area or to other positions within the company.

"In line with our strategy, we focus our operations on larger showrooms where we can display more cars. We have two large stores in Oulu, Limingantulli and Oulunportti, from which we are able to provide quality service to customers both in Oulu and in the surrounding areas. In addition to a wide selection and more efficient handling of cars, inspections, repairs, sales preparations and logistics, the larger showroom size also enables more flexible opening hours. Home delivery of cars is an integral part of our service concept, so we are able to serve well also customers who live further away," says Jani Koivu, Kamux's Country Director for Finland.

Following the closure of the Raahe showroom, Kamux will have 46 showrooms in Finland and a total of 77 showrooms in its three operating countries. A comprehensive network of showrooms is an integral part of Kamux's cross-selling concept, where the entire range of cars is available in all stores and customers can choose the most suitable way for them to do business. The showroom network also enables test drives and car deliveries to be organized conveniently for customers that choose to do business through digital channels, as well as the in-take of trade-in cars.

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 450,000 used cars, 62,922 of which were sold in 2022. Kamux's revenue in 2022 was EUR 968.7 million and its average number of employees was 883 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kamux-continues-to-focus-its-operations-on-larger-showrooms-and-closes-its-showroom-in-raahe-finland-301794186.html